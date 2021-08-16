Devery (EVE) Price Tops $0.0045 on Top Exchanges

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Devery coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Devery has a total market capitalization of $281,580.24 and approximately $3,360.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Devery has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Devery alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00063092 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00016809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $435.46 or 0.00937945 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.31 or 0.00110511 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00047470 BTC.

About Devery

Devery (EVE) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,697 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,107 coins. The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Devery’s official website is devery.io . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Devery Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Devery should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Devery using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Devery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Devery and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.