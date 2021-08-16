DEXTools Hits Market Capitalization of $40.96 Million (DEXT)

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. During the last seven days, DEXTools has traded 31.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DEXTools coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000884 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEXTools has a total market cap of $40.96 million and $624,499.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00063053 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003195 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00016849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $430.28 or 0.00921133 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.77 or 0.00110826 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00047004 BTC.

DEXTools Profile

DEXTools is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 149,966,097 coins and its circulating supply is 99,163,463 coins. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

Buying and Selling DEXTools

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTools should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

