Diamond (DMD) 24 Hour Volume Hits $22,441.00

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. In the last seven days, Diamond has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $2.99 or 0.00006334 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Diamond has a market capitalization of $10.84 million and approximately $22,441.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001952 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 223.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000077 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00072421 BTC.

Diamond Profile

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,621,320 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

