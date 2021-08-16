Digitalcoin Price Tops $0.0111 on Major Exchanges (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded up 22.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Digitalcoin has traded up 51.2% against the dollar. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $418,516.55 and approximately $4.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Digitalcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,313.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,179.07 or 0.06864269 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $680.07 or 0.01468406 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $180.19 or 0.00389061 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.06 or 0.00151270 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $271.90 or 0.00587095 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.97 or 0.00362681 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006504 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.92 or 0.00330180 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,674,273 coins. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.