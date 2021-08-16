Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $650.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.14 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of DSEY opened at $16.80 on Monday. Diversey has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $18.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.02.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. assumed coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

