DLocal (DLO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 18th. Analysts expect DLocal to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of DLO stock opened at $50.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.26. DLocal has a twelve month low of $29.57 and a twelve month high of $57.00.

Get DLocal alerts:

DLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. initiated coverage on DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on DLocal in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.88.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.