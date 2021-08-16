Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Investors Financial Group LLC

Investors Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Donaldson accounts for 1.0% of Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,077,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,235,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Donaldson by 47,303.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,596,000 after acquiring an additional 117,785 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth $420,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 17,250 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

NYSE:DCI traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.64. 373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,501. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.18. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.20 and a 12 month high of $68.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.52.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.59 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 44.00%.

In other Donaldson news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $917,424.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,995,819.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.