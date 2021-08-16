Donut (DONUT) Price Hits $0.0069

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Donut coin can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Donut has a market capitalization of $829,633.19 and $713,082.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Donut has traded down 33.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00056185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.73 or 0.00135289 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.60 or 0.00158747 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003959 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,365.29 or 0.99999339 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $425.03 or 0.00916690 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.91 or 0.00670569 BTC.

Donut Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars.

