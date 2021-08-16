Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,080.00

Shares of Draper Esprit plc (LON:GROW) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,080 ($14.11) and last traded at GBX 1,068 ($13.95), with a volume of 143326 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,050 ($13.72).

GROW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Draper Esprit to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,014 ($13.25) target price on shares of Draper Esprit in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,014 ($13.25) target price on shares of Draper Esprit in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 980 ($12.80) target price on shares of Draper Esprit in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get Draper Esprit alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 937.22. The company has a quick ratio of 16.23, a current ratio of 16.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 5.19.

In other news, insider Benjamin David Wilkinson acquired 3,750 shares of Draper Esprit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 800 ($10.45) per share, with a total value of £30,000 ($39,195.19).

About Draper Esprit (LON:GROW)

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Draper Esprit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draper Esprit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.