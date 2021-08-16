Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Short Interest Update

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 223.1% from the July 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of DDHRF opened at $5.41 on Monday. Dream Impact Trust has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $5.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.38.

DDHRF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Dream Impact Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dream Impact Trust from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.

