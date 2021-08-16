Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2021

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 223.1% from the July 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of DDHRF opened at $5.41 on Monday. Dream Impact Trust has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $5.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.38.

DDHRF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Dream Impact Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dream Impact Trust from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Dream Impact Trust

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Impact Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Impact Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.