DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Sets New 12-Month High at $121.66

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $121.66 and last traded at $121.15, with a volume of 18087 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $120.30.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DTE. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.85.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.63.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

In related news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,232.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 14.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 287,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,601,000 after purchasing an additional 36,669 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,815,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 831,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,739,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 304.3% in the first quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 9,509 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.