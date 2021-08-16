Dufry (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Dufry (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:DFRYF opened at $55.49 on Thursday. Dufry has a 1 year low of $27.31 and a 1 year high of $77.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.69.
Dufry Company Profile
