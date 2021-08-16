Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,500 ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,500 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADT. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of ADT in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of ADT in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 19.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of ADT in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADT in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ADT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.42.

ADT opened at $8.78 on Monday. ADT Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $12.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -38.89%.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

