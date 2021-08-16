Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $114,000 Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX opened at $580.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $292.28 and a twelve month high of $673.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $628.28. The company has a market capitalization of $82.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total transaction of $3,171,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $6,744,610. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.63.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

