Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $53,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period.

VOE opened at $144.78 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $97.09 and a twelve month high of $146.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.36.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

