Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 38.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV opened at $77.09 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.70. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

