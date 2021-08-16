Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 30.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 647.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPT shares. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.71.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $146.00 on Monday. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $85.74 and a 52 week high of $152.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $2,141,465.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $6,746,100.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,005,058.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,143 shares of company stock valued at $19,165,726. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

