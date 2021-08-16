Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Short Interest Update

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the July 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

DDEJF stock remained flat at $$1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.28. The firm has a market cap of $107.04 million and a PE ratio of 20.33. Dundee has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 20.04 and a quick ratio of 19.88.

Get Dundee alerts:

Dundee Company Profile

Dundee Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate, and infrastructure. It also holds portfolio of investments in publicly listed and private enterprises. The company was founded by Barry Gordon and Nathan Edward Goodman on November 2, 1984 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.