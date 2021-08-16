Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Short Interest Update

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the July 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
DDEJF stock remained flat at $$1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.28. The firm has a market cap of $107.04 million and a PE ratio of 20.33. Dundee has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 20.04 and a quick ratio of 19.88.
Dundee Company Profile
