DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $12,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 9,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

In other news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DD traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,678,079. The company has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.51. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.49 and a fifty-two week high of $87.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.66.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

