DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) and CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) Head to Head Contrast

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) and CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get DXC Technology alerts:

This table compares DXC Technology and CompuMed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DXC Technology $17.73 billion 0.59 -$149.00 million $2.43 16.97 CompuMed $5.27 million 1.55 $340,000.00 N/A N/A

CompuMed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DXC Technology.

Profitability

This table compares DXC Technology and CompuMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DXC Technology 1.92% 14.72% 3.42% CompuMed 9.67% 22.21% 12.92%

Risk and Volatility

DXC Technology has a beta of 2.46, suggesting that its stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CompuMed has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for DXC Technology and CompuMed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DXC Technology 0 3 6 0 2.67 CompuMed 0 0 0 0 N/A

DXC Technology presently has a consensus price target of $39.89, indicating a potential downside of 3.25%. Given DXC Technology’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe DXC Technology is more favorable than CompuMed.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.4% of DXC Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of DXC Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of CompuMed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CompuMed beats DXC Technology on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business. It also uses various technologies and methods to accelerate the creation, modernization, delivery, and maintenance of secure applications allowing customers to innovate faster while reducing risk, time to market, and total cost of ownership. In addition, this segment offers business process services, which include integration and optimization of front and back office processes, and agile process automation. The GIS segment adapts legacy apps to cloud, migrate the right workloads, and securely manage their multi-cloud environments; and offers security solutions help predict attacks, proactively respond to threats, and ensure compliance, as well as to protect data, applications, and infrastructure. It also provides IT outsourcing services support infrastructure, applications, and workplace IT operations, including hardware, software, physical/virtual end-user devices, collaboration tools, and IT support services. In addition, this segment offers workplace and mobility services to fit its customer's employee, business, and IT needs from intelligent collaboration; and modern device management, digital support services, Internet of Things, and mobility services. The company has a strategic collaboration with Microsoft. DXC Technology Company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.

CompuMed Company Profile

CompuMed, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise telemedicine solutions. It specializes in telecardiology, teleradiology, osteoporosis and mobile diagnostics. The company was founded by Robert Stuckelman in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.