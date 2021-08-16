DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Director Purchases $50,004.70 in Stock

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,004.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Raul J. Fernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DXC Technology alerts:

On Friday, August 13th, Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,195 shares of DXC Technology stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.99 per share, for a total transaction of $48,983.05.

On Friday, August 6th, Raul J. Fernandez acquired 2,545 shares of DXC Technology stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.55 per share, for a total transaction of $100,654.75.

On Friday, June 11th, Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,820 shares of DXC Technology stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $74,984.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Raul J. Fernandez acquired 2,517 shares of DXC Technology stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.41.

DXC stock opened at $41.23 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 67,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 7,149 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 449,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,585,000 after purchasing an additional 115,502 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,573,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,736,000 after purchasing an additional 535,201 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.