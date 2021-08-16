Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynagas LNG Partners LP is focused on owning and operating LNG carriers that are employed on multi-year contracts with international energy companies. Dynagas LNG Partners LP is based in Glyfada, Greece. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DLNG. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of Dynagas LNG Partners stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $2.95. 60,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,249. The stock has a market cap of $105.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.15. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $3.72.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The shipping company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $33.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.77 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 18.50%. Equities research analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 19,061 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 28, 2021, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

