E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “E.ON AG is the world’s largest investor-owned energy service provider with operations in the following businesses: energy, chemicals, real estate, oil, telecommunications, distribution/logistics, aluminum and silicon wafers. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised E.On from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup upgraded E.On from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded E.On from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, upgraded E.On from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS EONGY opened at $12.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.17. E.On has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $12.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

