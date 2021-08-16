Eagle Point Credit (ECC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 million. On average, analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Eagle Point Credit alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ECC opened at $14.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.35 million, a P/E ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.18. Eagle Point Credit has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $14.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.52.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.08%. Eagle Point Credit’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.