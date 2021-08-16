Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Trading Up 2.9%

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)’s share price was up 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.53 and last traded at $25.41. Approximately 6,897 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 424,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.70.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EAR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Eargo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.14. The company has a market cap of $986.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.24.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). Eargo had a negative return on equity of 39.32% and a negative net margin of 52.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $384,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eargo by 232.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,216,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,355,000 after buying an additional 2,249,662 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eargo by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,649,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,833,000 after purchasing an additional 784,948 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Eargo by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,405,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,111,000 after purchasing an additional 97,134 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Eargo by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 968,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,354,000 after acquiring an additional 110,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Eargo by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 938,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,457,000 after acquiring an additional 607,187 shares during the last quarter. 44.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

