Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) is Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Eaton accounts for 2.2% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,337,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Eaton by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 225,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,464,000 after acquiring an additional 14,730 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,716.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $5,357,215.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,790 shares of company stock worth $6,653,984 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN opened at $167.62 on Monday. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $96.24 and a one year high of $168.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.