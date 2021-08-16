Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Position Trimmed by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,686,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,325,000 after acquiring an additional 787,040 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,098,000 after acquiring an additional 707,368 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,591,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,412,000 after acquiring an additional 690,837 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 4,261.6% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 618,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,517,000 after acquiring an additional 604,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 293.4% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 649,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,871,000 after acquiring an additional 484,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock opened at $167.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $66.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $96.24 and a 1-year high of $168.88.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

ETN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $5,357,215.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Connor purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,790 shares of company stock worth $6,653,984 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

