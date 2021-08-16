eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Raised to $79.00 at Barclays

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $78.00 to $79.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of eBay from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.43.

EBAY stock opened at $74.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. eBay has a 12 month low of $45.36 and a 12 month high of $74.15. The company has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.09.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 65.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of eBay by 161.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 141,903 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $9,963,000 after buying an additional 87,563 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at $1,043,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in eBay by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,768 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at $5,784,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in eBay by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 387,947 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $23,757,000 after purchasing an additional 47,630 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

