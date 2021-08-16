ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.78.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ECN shares. Standpoint Research increased their price objective on ECN Capital to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.25 price objective on shares of ECN Capital in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ECN Capital to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of TSE ECN opened at C$10.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.58 billion and a PE ratio of 963.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.19, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.02. ECN Capital has a 12-month low of C$4.89 and a 12-month high of C$11.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$9.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 784.03%.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

