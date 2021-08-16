Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a decrease of 73.1% from the July 15th total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

OTCMKTS:ECAOF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,602. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36. Eco has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $0.75.

Get Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company holds interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; and four offshore petroleum licenses covering 25,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.