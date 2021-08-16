Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Shares Gap Up to $16.26

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.26, but opened at $17.24. Edgewise Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.42, with a volume of 284 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have commented on EWTX shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Edgewise Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush assumed coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.60.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.93.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWTX. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $290,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

