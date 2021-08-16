EDUCare Hits Market Capitalization of $5.90 Million (EKT)

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. EDUCare has a total market cap of $5.90 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EDUCare coin can now be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EDUCare has traded down 2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00063361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003242 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00017139 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.35 or 0.00928916 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.24 or 0.00110194 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00046854 BTC.

EDUCare Coin Profile

EDUCare (CRYPTO:EKT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 coins. The official website for EDUCare is ekt8.io . EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EKT creates a new BlockChain underlying structure that splits Token and DApp , and aims for simplicity、iteration efficiency and security of the distributed application development. By integrating the Bancor Protocol into the public chain structure, the newly-issued pass will acquire stable circulation attributes, the developers only need to pay attention to the business logic of DApp, and everything else will be done by EKT public chain. “

Buying and Selling EDUCare

