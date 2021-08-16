Elamachain One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.16 Million (ELAMA)

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last week, Elamachain has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Elamachain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Elamachain has a market cap of $5.77 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00063428 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003231 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00017098 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $441.89 or 0.00934803 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.01 or 0.00112135 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00047645 BTC.

Elamachain Coin Profile

ELAMA is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 856,192,740 coins. Elamachain’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain . Elamachain’s official website is www.elamachain.io . Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

Elamachain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elamachain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elamachain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elamachain using one of the exchanges listed above.

