Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Director Acquires $86,940.00 in Stock

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Director Michael J. Harrington bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $86,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,684 shares in the company, valued at $744,322.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ELAN opened at $31.00 on Monday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.35 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.85.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 216.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ELAN shares. Cleveland Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.89.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

