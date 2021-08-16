Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.970-$1.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.68 billion-$4.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.71 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.150-$0.190 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on ELAN. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. G.Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. raised their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.89.

ELAN opened at $31.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.57. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $24.35 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.85.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director Michael J. Harrington bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $86,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,684 shares in the company, valued at $744,322.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 16,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,577 shares in the company, valued at $16,886,736.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

