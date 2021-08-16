Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 165,300 shares, a decline of 64.0% from the July 15th total of 459,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELDN opened at $6.25 on Monday. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $27.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.30.

Get Eledon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.08. On average, analysts forecast that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ELDN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $15,146,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $11,938,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $11,914,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $9,534,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $2,676,000. 58.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.