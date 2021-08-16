Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Short Interest Down 77.1% in July

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 77.1% from the July 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elekta AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of EKTAY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.83. 8,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,085. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Elekta AB has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $15.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.45.

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Elekta AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $436.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elekta AB will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Elekta AB (publ) Company Profile

Elekta AB is a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy. Elekta operates through the following geographical segments: North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

