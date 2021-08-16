Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE ESI opened at $24.20 on Monday. Element Solutions has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $24.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 13.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Element Solutions by 21.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,403,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,899,000 after buying an additional 3,057,451 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,874,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its position in Element Solutions by 137.1% during the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,815,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,785,000 after buying an additional 2,206,497 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Element Solutions by 64.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,693,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,839,000 after buying an additional 1,831,794 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Element Solutions by 11,270.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,489,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,235,000 after buying an additional 1,475,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

