Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $16.28 Million Stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,505 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.58% of FormFactor worth $16,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FormFactor by 379.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in FormFactor by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in FormFactor by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in FormFactor by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in FormFactor by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get FormFactor alerts:

NASDAQ FORM traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,821. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.37 and a 52 week high of $52.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.59.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 13.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FormFactor news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $122,440.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,191.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 15,010 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $520,546.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,531,481.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upgraded FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. CL King began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. FormFactor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.