Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $18.33 Million Stock Position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 879,351 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,053 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $18,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 180.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,182 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 43,839 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 287.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 52,071 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 38,619 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter worth $1,124,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,798,173 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,048,000 after buying an additional 537,982 shares during the period. 60.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.93. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $25.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.58.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 5.50%. Analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

Several analysts recently commented on OCFC shares. Piper Sandler raised OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.81.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.07 per share, for a total transaction of $38,140.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC).

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.