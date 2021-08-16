Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 12,700 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lowered its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,259,994 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $22,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 500.0% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Viavi Solutions during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 38.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Viavi Solutions during the first quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 6.3% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VIAV. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.43.

In related news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $29,806.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,585.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $42,238.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 211,655 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,932.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,318 shares of company stock worth $982,104 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VIAV stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.29. The stock had a trading volume of 62,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,710. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.36 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.48 and a beta of 0.72.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

