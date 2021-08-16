Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 37,253 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lessened its holdings in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 669,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,253 shares during the quarter. SailPoint Technologies accounts for approximately 1.1% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $34,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the first quarter worth $38,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the first quarter worth $74,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the second quarter worth $75,000. Knott David M bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the first quarter worth $101,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $117,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,503.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $170,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,270 shares of company stock worth $1,764,861 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SAIL stock traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $43.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,806. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.24. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.86 and a fifty-two week high of $64.19. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.02 and a beta of 1.88.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $102.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SAIL. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SailPoint Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

