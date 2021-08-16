Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 38.9% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 103.4% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EMR. Barclays upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen set a $97.44 target price on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.65.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $103.37. 39,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,630,633. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.01. The stock has a market cap of $61.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $63.16 and a 1-year high of $104.36.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.