Emirex Token Hits One Day Volume of $1.28 Million (EMRX)

Emirex Token (CURRENCY:EMRX) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Emirex Token has a total market capitalization of $18.46 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Emirex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Emirex Token has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Emirex Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00001472 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00063361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003249 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00017054 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.27 or 0.00937008 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.33 or 0.00110745 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00047717 BTC.

Emirex Token (EMRX) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 13th, 2019. Emirex Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,058,765 coins. Emirex Token’s official Twitter account is @https://medium.com/EMIREX_OFFICIAL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emirex Token’s official website is emrx.emirex.com . Emirex Token’s official message board is medium.com/@EMIREX_OFFICIAL

According to CryptoCompare, “Emirex Token (EMRX) powers The Infrastructure for the New Digital Economy proudly brought to you by the Emirex Group. As the native token of the Emirex Ecosystem, EMRX has multiple use cases: listing fees for placement of tokenized assets, transactional fees from buy/sell transactions, custody and servicing fees, commission and partner incentive schemes, and others as the offering develops. “

