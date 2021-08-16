Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) versus DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Head-To-Head Review

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) and DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.2% of Enable Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of DT Midstream shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Enable Midstream Partners and DT Midstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enable Midstream Partners 5.99% 6.02% 3.47% DT Midstream N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enable Midstream Partners and DT Midstream’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enable Midstream Partners $2.46 billion 1.42 $88.00 million $0.69 11.61 DT Midstream $754.00 million 5.43 $312.00 million N/A N/A

DT Midstream has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Enable Midstream Partners.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Enable Midstream Partners and DT Midstream, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enable Midstream Partners 1 3 0 0 1.75 DT Midstream 0 1 4 0 2.80

Enable Midstream Partners currently has a consensus price target of $6.25, indicating a potential downside of 21.97%. DT Midstream has a consensus price target of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.43%. Given DT Midstream’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DT Midstream is more favorable than Enable Midstream Partners.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners LP owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering & Processing, and Transportation & Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services, as well as crude oil gathering services for its producer customers. The Transportation and Storage segment offers interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage services to natural gas producers, utilities, and industrial customers. The company was founded on May 1, 2013 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc. offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities. The company engages in the transportation and storage of natural gas for intermediate and end user customers; and collecting natural gas from points at or near customers' wells for delivery to plants for processing, to gathering pipelines for gathering, or to pipelines for transportation, as well as offers ancillary services, including water impoundment, water storage, water transportation, and sand mining. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Detroit, Michigan. As of July 1, 2021, DT Midstream, Inc. operates independently of DTE Energy Company.

