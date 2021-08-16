Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,964 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of Endava worth $12,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Endava during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Endava by 2,444.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Endava during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Endava during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Endava during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 42.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Endava alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DAVA opened at $138.31 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.08, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.89. Endava plc has a 12-month low of $48.96 and a 12-month high of $139.38.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $33.72. The business had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.21 million. Endava had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Endava plc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Endava currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.78.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.