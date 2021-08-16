Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.300-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.97 billion-$2.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.94 billion.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENR. Zacks Investment Research raised Energizer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of ENR stock opened at $40.66 on Monday. Energizer has a 12-month low of $38.59 and a 12-month high of $52.85. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.77 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $721.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.20 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 73.22% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

In other news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman purchased 5,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.89 per share, with a total value of $240,228.75. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 86,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,431.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

