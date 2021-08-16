Energycoin Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (ENRG)

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded down 31.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. One Energycoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Energycoin has a total market cap of $92,826.08 and approximately $12.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Energycoin has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00051921 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00029852 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00009978 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003562 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Energycoin Coin Profile

Energycoin (ENRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energycoin is energycoin.eu . The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

Energycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

