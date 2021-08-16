Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) by 20.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,932 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Enviva Partners were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enviva Partners in the first quarter worth $12,441,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enviva Partners in the first quarter worth $10,999,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 97.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 301,342 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,793,000 after buying an additional 148,363 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 2,442.0% in the second quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 120,236 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,302,000 after buying an additional 115,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 29.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 507,987 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,551,000 after purchasing an additional 114,880 shares during the last quarter. 64.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EVA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Enviva Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.20.

In related news, Director Gary L. Whitlock bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.93 per share, for a total transaction of $489,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,538 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,014.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. bought 32,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,998.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,588,813.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

EVA opened at $55.07 on Monday. Enviva Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $56.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 2,753.50 and a beta of 1.02.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.21). Enviva Partners had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $285.04 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Enviva Partners, LP will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.815 dividend. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. Enviva Partners’s payout ratio is presently 776.19%.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

