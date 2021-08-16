Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eos Energy Storage LLC is a manufacturer of zinc battery storage systems. Eos Energy Storage LLC, formerly known as B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. II, is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on EOSE. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Shares of NASDAQ EOSE traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.74. 337,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,361. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.29. Eos Energy Enterprises has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $31.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOSE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

